After five days without defeat in Ligue 1 and an elimination in the qualifying phase of the Champions League, coach Marcelino García Toral and his team have canceled their relationship with Olympique de Marseille. A statement from the club warns that the events of last Monday with the meeting between ultra leaders and the entity’s leadership do not allow the Asturian coach and his collaborators to carry out the function for which they were hired “in good conditions.” “As a result of this deplorable situation, Marcelino and his staff will not continue their mission at Olympique de Marseille,” concludes the letter made public by the club, which warns that the goodbye is due to “non-sporting reasons.”

The Spanish coaching staff is the first to leave after the episodes of ultra threats. The position of the leadership headed by Pablo Fernández Longoria is precarious, even though the movements of fans far from radicalism have begun to make themselves noticed on social networks with a request for the resignation of the ultra leader Rachid Zeroual who on the afternoon of this Wednesday already It raised more than 37,000 supports.

Meanwhile, the team headed this Wednesday towards Amsterdam, where the first match of the Europa League group stage against Ajax awaits this Thursday. Pancho Abardadonado will sit on the bench, a former club player who worked in the youth football categories before joining the first team coaching staff during Jorge Sampaoli’s time at the entity.

Neither Longoria nor her collaborators plan to travel to Amsterdam while they assess the next steps they should take after the first consultations with the owner, the American Frank McCourt. “There was the threat of a war against the directors if they did not present their resignation,” the club explained in a statement in which they stressed that they will not accept personal threats or defamation. “A relationship based on intimidation cannot guarantee the minimum acceptable conditions so that the club’s board can deepen the transformation of OM,” they warn.

