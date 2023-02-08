The match of the round of 16 of the French Cup was played at the Velodrome, in which Marseille defeated Paris Saint-Germain at home with a score of 2-1. In the first half goals from Alexis Sanchez (penalty) for the hosts and Sergio Ramos for the Parisians. Victory for Marseille was sealed by former Atalanta player Ruslan Malinovskiy in the 57th minute. Bitter evening for Galtier’s eleven who were ousted from the cup by coach Tudor. The Capitoline players were missing Kylian Mbappe, while Lionel Messi and Neymar played the entire match but without making much difference.