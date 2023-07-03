The authorities of the French Marseilles decided to send financial assistance to an entrepreneur whose outlets were affected by the riots that swept the country. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, by the TV channel BFM TV with reference to the mayor’s office.

“I have decided to allocate €2 million from Marseille’s budget to help shop owners who have suffered damage and support them in the long term,” Mayor Benoît Paillant was quoted as saying by the publication.

The mayor noted that businessmen would be exempt from the local tax on outdoor advertising, which was supposed to be in effect all summer. In addition, part of the financial support will be used to set up a fund to replace broken windows and storefronts and improve store security.

Riots in France have been going on for several days. In total, 719 people were detained in connection with the riots on the night of July 2, including 65 in Marseille. Three rioters were sentenced to terms of three to four months in prison.

On July 1, it was reported that the French authorities sent two armored personnel carriers and two helicopters to Marseille to suppress the protests. It is noted that on Saturday night 95 people were detained there. In total, during the riots on the night of July 1, more than 1,330 people were arrested in France.

Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the riots in the center of Paris: groups of marauders appeared and plundered local shopping centers.

The riots began in the suburbs of Paris after a 17-year-old teenager was shot dead by law enforcement officers in the morning of June 27 in Nanterre. The police said that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers. An investigation has been launched into the shooter.