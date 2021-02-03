In the event that Marco Rose actually changes to BVB, has Borussia Monchengladbach allegedly already two clear successor candidates in mind. Sports director Max Eberl also has his hands full with his squad: Marcus Thuram is said to have an exit clause.
Whether or not Gladbach’s coach Marco Rose will move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer is still pure speculation according to the current state of affairs. The fact that there is no clear denial suggests at least that the rumors are not completely out of thin air. And so the foals are well advised to start thinking about succession. For the case of falls.
Some names have already been mentioned in the course of this, one of them was nonsense: Erik ten Hag from Ajax Amsterdam and the foals have so far had no contact, as both sides confirmed. The Sports picture currently names two names that have long been considered candidates and provides a few reasons why they are on the list in the Lower Rhine: Florian Kohfeldt from Werder Bremen and Jesse Marsch from RB Salzburg.
Kohfeldt actually stands for attractive and offensive football, but he can’t really live it out with the limited Bremen team at the moment. At Gladbach he would find a much better squad, which is said to have brought sports director Max Eberl to the idea that Kohfeldt could be the right successor to Rose. The Bremen coach said he wasn’t finished at Werder yet, but if there was no perspective that could change quickly.
Jesse Marsch would probably need a little less persuasion for a change. The American has already succeeded Marco Rose at RB Salzburg and is seamlessly continuing the successful work of his predecessor. His style of football should fit, the players in Gladbach’s squad would not have to change completely again. In addition, the 47-year-old would like to switch to the Bundesliga.
Should there actually be a change of coach, it could be that the new man on the sidelines will have to face some serious changes in the squad. Above all, Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus are considered to be change candidates, the latter should have an exit clause. According to information, he is thus the Sports picture but not alone.
Accordingly, attacker Marcus Thuram could also change this summer: The Frenchman is said to have also anchored an exit clause in his contract, which is said to be above 30 million euros. Max Eberl did not want to take a position on this.