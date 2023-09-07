Marsala, kills the ex and commits suicide: the victim had already reported him for stalking

Shot dead by ex-boyfriend. The 39-year-old Marisa Leo was the victim of yet another feminicide, who fell into an ambush yesterday evening by the former Angelo Reina, an entrepreneur from Valderice, in the province of Trapani.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 42-year-old man had asked her, after months of quarrels, for a clarifying appointment at the winery where he worked. He showed up with a firearm and killed her. He then fled by car, taking his own life on the viaduct leading to Castellammare del Golfo. The traffic police found his body in the car, inside which the agents found a 22-caliber carbine.

The woman’s body was later found after her family reported her missing.

The couple had a three-year-old daughter. Already in 2020 the woman had reported her ex for stalking and violation of family assistance obligations.