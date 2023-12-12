Marsala, a mother's complaint and the immediate intervention of the judge

Just while all Italy he was in suspense as to the fate of Giulia Cecchettinwhen we only knew who the girl was disappeared from home and was in the company of her ex Filippo Turettabut they had not yet been killed, there mother of a 16 year old he went to the police station in Marsala. “My daughter has one sick relationshipis oppressed by the pathological jealousy of her boyfriend. He is aggressive and possessive, he isolated her from her friends, he controls her everywhere, he often forces her to skip school, he even entered the electronic register. Diana is 16 years old and is totally plagiarized. She doesn't understand it, but I'm scared. Help me!”. The woman – we read in Repubblica – against her daughter's will, denounces the boy, even asks for them to bring the girl in a protected community. But this time comes a strong reaction from the investigatorsa judicial response probably destined to cause discussion: electronic bracelet for himban on approaching within 300 meters of the girlfriend, ban on contacting her by any means, telephone, email, social network.

And electronic bracelet for her tooobviously just to be aware of a possible approach of him. “She is a very delicate situation. But faced with the determination of a mother – Marsala prosecutor Fernando Asaro explains to Repubblica – we are there assumed the great responsibility to enter straight into the private lives of these kids. The mother who reports, the daughter who denies. We asked ourselves with colleagues if and how to intervene, but i findings found at school and they were in the girl's cell phone consistent. We don't know how this story would have ended if we hadn't done it. But as a father, as a citizen, as a magistrate, deeply touched, like everyone else, from the tragedy of Giulia CecchettinI consider it unavoidable to grasp any signal And intervene before it is too late“.

