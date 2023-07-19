More dives into the Italian night at the Fukuoka World Cup. At 2 (live on Rai 2, Sky Sport) the preliminary rounds from the 3-metre Olympic springboard are scheduled. The European champion Lorenzo Marsaglia and his partner Giovanni Tocci dive back into the individual event after the sixth place in the synchro. The chase to the 12-man final begins, reaching which the relative Olympic passes also come off. After the first part in which the top 18 will be promoted to the semifinals, there will be the second selection at 8.30 am Italian time. Meanwhile, China remains in the running for the en plein of gold: it is already at 8 out of 8.