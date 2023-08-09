It is one of the most accurate measurements ever made on Mars: this week, Nasa discovered that the planet rotates faster on its axis. As a result, the days on the red planet are getting shorter and shorter. The space agency does not yet have an explanation.

NASA’s conclusion is based on information from Mars lander InSight. For four years, the spacecraft collected data about Mars and sent it back to Earth. Until it sent its last photo from the planet in December 2022. The vehicle was without power and cut out.

The information sent back allowed scientists at NASA to determine the rotational speed of Mars. As it turns out, the planet rotates 4 milliarcseconds faster on its axis per year. Arcseconds are a unit to indicate the size of an angle: there are over 1.2 million arcseconds in a whole circle of 360 degrees. Days on Mars are getting shorter by a fraction of a thousandth of a second. So a subtle difference.

“It takes a very long time and a lot of data has to be collected before we can even observe these variations.” says researcher Sebastien Le Maistre. “This is a historic experiment.” Team leader of the InSight project, Bruce Banerdt, thinks it’s “really cool” that the data is so accurate. “Results like this make all those decades of work worthwhile.”

NASA’s Mars lander InSight. © NASA



Push from Jupiter

Determining the rotation of planets is extremely difficult, explains Professor of Astronomy Vincent Icke. Especially on a planet like Mars. Mars is close to Jupiter, a large planet. Every time those planets come close to each other, Mars gets a push from Jupiter, so to speak. Every time again. That can affect the rotation.

Which also affects the rotation time: liquid rock in the interior of a planet. This is how mountains and volcanoes form on earth, for example. "Because of that liquid rock, the mass also changes and therefore the time in which a planet rotates on its axis. Mars is special because we know that the interior of that planet has been extinguished. Then you're going to scratch behind your ears. If something changes in the rotational speed, where does that come from?"

The NASA scientists cannot yet explain the phenomenon, but they do have ideas about it. For example, it could be related to ice that accumulates under the polar caps under the red planet. This changes the distribution of the mass, possibly causing the planet to spin faster.

An intelligent idea, Icke thinks. According to him, it is also very possible. “It’s a good bet. Only the polar caps on Mars are such a small part of the planet, with only a filter-thin layer. It’s a very complicated subject because anything can have an impact. But it’s possible, it’s well thought out.”

