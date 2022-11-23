From Friday 25 to Sunday 27 November, the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology in Milan is participating for the first time in Milan Games Week to launch a preview of M4RT3!, its online escape room. Dedicated to Mars and astronomy and created in collaboration with INAF Brera Astronomical Observatory and with the visual design and development curated by Marimento, M4RT3! was born as a narrative path between science and science fiction, on the trail of the astronomer Giovanni Virginio Schiaparelli, to discover the mysteries of the Red Planet. On the occasion of the launch of M4RT3!, the Museum makes its debut at Milan Games Week by recreating the atmosphere of a dark room in which a real fragment of a Martian meteorite from the Museum of Planetary Sciences ParSeC Foundation Science and Culture Park will be exhibited exclusively . Hundreds of millions of years ago, as a result of a great cataclysm, pieces of the surface of Mars detached from the planet. Some of them, after wandering through the Solar System, fell to Earth: the fragment on display arrived on our planet about 60,000 years ago and was found in 1999 by the Italian collector Giorgio Tomelleri in the Libyan Sahara area called Dar al Gani .

On Friday 25 November at 5.45 pm, the Museum is also organizing a talk entitled “Science, Science Fiction & Videogames” to talk about gaming, space and science dissemination together with Adrian Fartade, science communicator and youtuber, Luca Reduzzi, Museum Space Curator, Luca Roncella, responsible for Gaming & Digital Interactivity of the Museum and Stefano Sandrelli, science communicator, coordinator of the OAE Center Italy IAU and of the communication of INAF Astronomical Observatory of Brera. “When the Museum asked us to collaborate in the design of the escape room, we literally jumped on the chair, because we were actually designing one for the Brera Astronomical Museum! Our collection of tools and historical documents lends itself perfectly to a narrative reinterpretation and, on the other hand, we have been convinced for years that play and fun can guarantee real cultural growth. If we then season everything with a little mystery and a little science, the game (in every sense) is done!” comments Stefano Sandrelli.