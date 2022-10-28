Paris. Most of the seismic activity detected on Mars by the mission insight shows that the red planet “is not as dead” as it might seem, since it has movements like Earth or Venus.

The images of the desolate surface of Mars obtained by the probe of this NASA mission are misleading, because although “the main volcanic activity of the planet dates back to 3.5 billion years ago, it is not so dead”, commented Clément Perrin , a physicist at the Planetology and Earth Sciences Laboratory at the University of Nantes, in France.

In fact, it is quite alive judging by the periodic tremors recorded since February 2019 by Insight. Its seismometer, a high-precision instrument developed by the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES), is located more than 1,200 kilometers from the Cerberus Fossae.

It is one of the “youngest areas on Mars, about 10 million years old, with open fractures, associated with volcanic activities,” explained Perrin, co-author of the study carried out by Simon Stähler, from the Zurich Polytechnic School and published in the journal Nature.

These pits, “true canyons, several hundred kilometers long, one wide and one deep”, are of interest to researchers for several reasons. A recent geological study showed, with the help of images captured by a probe orbiting Mars, the remains of volcanic activity between 50,000 and 200,000 years ago. This is something “quite young, what we can have with dormant volcanoes in France,” Perrin noted.

The mission insight provides a new look at these data, in addition to confirming with its seismic study that the planet is alive, although we do not see any active volcano.

“Before going to Mars with insight We thought that he was a bit at the end of his life, with a little active nucleus”, said the physicist. The researchers expected to find a planet shaken by “little earthquakes coming from everywhere,” a sign that it is slowly contracting as it cools, like the Moon and Mercury do.

However, the seismometer insight recorded something else entirely, “mostly a source showing internal activity on the planet.” The machine detected, in the area of ​​the Cerberus trenches, earthquakes that scientists attribute to circulations of magma, molten rock, in the Martian crust at depths of 15 to 50 kilometers.

“Although we still have a lot to learn, the evidence for possible magma on Mars is intriguing,” according to Anna Mittelholz, a postdoctoral researcher at the Lausanne Polytechnic (Switzerland), quoted by the university.

For his part, Stähler wonders if “what we see are the last remnants of activity in a formerly volcanic region or if the magma is moving east and a new eruption zone.”

In order to get the answer, a quick substitute for the mission is needed insightwhose seismometer should stop working in the coming months, as its dust-covered solar panels will not produce enough electricity to do so.