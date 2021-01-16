On January 6, 2021, Mars entered the sign of Taurus, after 6 months of dealing with the impulsive Mars in Aries (retrogradation through). Your passage through this sign will generate a lot of movement, especially in the area of ​​our resources and material values. Its transit ends on March 3, 2021.

Now the momentum is measured, the action is oriented towards a single objective, seeking the sustainable, the pleasant. Let’s turn down the decibels and go at a slow and leisurely pace.

It is time to consolidate what started 6 months ago, so on the one hand we will feel that everything slows down, which can generate anxiety, but on the other hand we are presented with the possibility of stepping on and achieving realization of what we long for.

These two months, Mars will test our nerves, our capacity for endurance, perseverance and perseverance, and how stubborn we can be.

Mars in Taurus 2021: key dates

Here are the different aspects it does until it finally leaves the sign on March 3, 2021:

January 20, 2021: The god of war (Mars) and the god of the sky (Uranus) meet in the sky. Both planets feel limited in their actions in Taurus, a sign that is not characterized by being impulsive or open to changes. What they propose is change the way we manage our resources, money, talents and energy, so that the present is sustainable. It is time to be creative and innovate, especially if you find that your usual way of generating income is not working. Let Uranus inspire you with new ideas and possibilities because, as the phrase goes, the only constant in the Universe is change.

January 23, 2021: This day it is Jupiter in Aquarius who challenges Mars, which seeks to expand our consciousness and expand our knowledge with a view to the future. The dilemma today is a philosophical one. I seek to apply a new way of living my life, expand in different areas, take on new beliefs, but Mars in Taurus brings me to the reality of the present. It is not about idealizing the future, believing that tomorrow everything will be better, but about taking advantage of the present and what it offers us. The challenge is to enjoy what you have, even if you think it is little. We must first modify the way we view our present, in order to manifest a better future.

January 29, 2021: Explosive encounter between Lilith and Mars both in Taurus. Lilith, that first woman of Adam who exiled herself from Eden out of conviction, is planning her return in these moments where the feminist movement is more awake than ever. And with Mars as an ally, somehow success is assured. Personally, it is about retaking what is ours in its own right, choose the way we enjoy life and avoid being imposed on how we should enjoy our bodies.

February 1, 2021: The Sun in Aquarius defiantly sets towards Mars. Both masculine principles come into discussion, watch out for the impulsiveness. Aquarian consciousness longs for freedom and emancipation, living by its principles, showing authenticity and rebelling against the established, while Mars watches over a state of security and material comfort.

Until March 3, 2021, the warrior of the zodiac passes through the sign of Taurus. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

February 10, 2021: Mercury, now retrograde in Aquarius, collides with Mars in Taurus again. We must review, rethink and revise those innovative ideas, is it feasible to bring my most creative aspects to reality, without putting my safety in check?

February 14, 2021: Daydreaming A little relief after so much stress. It is a day to find a way to make our dreams come true, resting, meditating, enjoying the now, thanks to the harmonic aspect between Neptune in Pisces and Mars in Taurus.

February 19, 2021: Longing for freedom, to connect differently, to generate new sources of income giving rise to our creativity, hand in hand with Venus in Aquarius, which puts Mars on the tightrope.

February 25, 2021: Power. The last encounter of Mars in transit through Taurus occurs in a harmonica with Pluto in Capricorn, who asks for transformation and encourages him to activate his energy. Taurus tends to over-manage their energy, and Pluto gives it an extra dose of power, the last push to transform the way we generate income, manage our resources, live off our talents and enjoy what life offers us in a practical and feasible way.

Mars in Taurus 2021: the most affected signs



The most affected signs will be those that correspond to the fixed mode: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. To make way for change, they must first know where they stand, stay open and flexible.

Before we start dreaming of a better world, we have to learn to work with the one we have, accepting reality as it is, understanding that change occurs from the inside out. It is not the circumstances that must change, but it is our consciousness that must expand to learn to perceive reality from another place.

By astrologer, teacher and ontological coach Laura Graffigna. IG: @astrology.

Look also

