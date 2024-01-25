The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday, January 25, announced the completion of the mission of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which made more than 70 flights over three years.

“The seventy-second flight was the last for our Mars copter Ingenuity,” the agency reported on its X page.

It is noted that the helicopter previously suffered damage to its blades during landing, so it will no longer be able to fly.

As NASA Director Bill Nelson emphasized, the experience gained from using the copter will help in the future exploration of Mars.

Earlier, on January 21, NASA lost contact with the Mars helicopter Ingenuity during its 72nd flight. It is noted that the flight was planned as a short-term check of the helicopter's systems after an unplanned landing as a result of a previous flight.

Ingenuity was delivered to Mars aboard the Perseverance rover in February 2021. It was noted that with the help of a NASA helicopter it is planned to study those areas where a six-wheeled rover cannot reach, as well as create three-dimensional maps of the planet’s surface and solve other scientific problems. It is believed that such drones will be able to remotely penetrate Martian caves, where it is possible to find traces of life that could have existed in the distant past.

On April 19, 2021, an unmanned helicopter made its first flight to a height of 3 m, it lasted only 39.1 seconds. In December 2021, 18 successful Ingenuity flights were reported. The helicopter was in the air for 124.3 seconds, flying 230 m.

Ingenuity, which weighs 1.8 kg, is the first vehicle to fly on another planet. During the fifth flight on May 7, the device moved 129 m and landed in a new place for the first time.