M.An could almost imagine seeing something like anticipation flashing in the lens of the NASA rover Perseverance while it presents itself to us Earthlings on a new Mars selfie. The small Ingenuity helicopter is finally four meters behind him and is preparing for its maiden flight, which should take place on Sunday at the earliest.

If the maneuver succeeds, it would be a historic event as the first controlled, motor-driven flight on an alien planet. The duo has already successfully mastered the first demanding tasks: Last weekend, Perseverance roped down the helicopter on a ten by ten meter area largely free of obstacles and charged its batteries. Since then, Ingenuity has survived the first few nights unscathed – which is not something that can be taken for granted at temperatures as low as minus 90 degrees Celsius. Now the aircraft will continue to be extensively tested, most recently the rotor blades were moved for the first time on a trial basis.

For the first flight, the exact timing of which depends on the prevailing wind and environmental conditions, a 30-second take-off is planned to a height of three meters. Further flights are to follow, the batteries each allow a flight time of up to one and a half minutes, in which a height of up to five meters and distances of up to 300 meters can be reached. The challenge of flying on Mars is great. The atmosphere of the red planet has a density that corresponds to just under one percent of that on earth. In spite of the lower gravity, about a third of that on earth, it is not easy to stay above the ground in it. Ingenuity is therefore very light with a weight of just under two kilograms and has large, 1.2-meter-long rotor blades that will rotate around five times as fast as is usual with terrestrial helicopters.

In view of the long signal propagation time between Earth and Mars, the aircraft is controlled autonomously by constantly comparing stored orientation marks and current sensor information. The data and images collected on the flight will be carefully analyzed after the flight, but not in order to gain scientific information about Mars: Ingenuity is first of all to demonstrate the potential of this new mode of locomotion on Mars, and then to answer subsequent missions for research questions to open up the third dimension of the Martian atmosphere. This would open up a further, complementary perspective to that of landing probes and rovers directly on the surface, as well as the view from Mars orbit.