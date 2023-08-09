Paris. Mars once had a climate with cyclical seasons, conducive to the development of life, experts deduce from evidence found on the surface of the red planet by the rover Curiosity.

The planet, whose current climate is extremely arid, billions of years ago had abundant rivers and lakes, already evaporated.

Unlike Earth, the surface of Mars is not renewed by plate tectonic movements, and the deposits of these ancient soils have been perfectly preserved.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring one such site since 2012: the massive Gale Crater and its 6-kilometer-high mountain made of layers of sediment.

“We quickly understood that we were working on lake and river deposits, but we didn’t know what kind of climate to link them to,” he tells the afp William Rapin, CNRS researcher and lead author of a study published in Nature.

Mars could have been an icy planet where a volcanic eruption suddenly heated the atmosphere and caused the formation of liquid water, adds this planetologist from the University of Toulouse III (France).

This expert carried out the research together with the Lyon geology laboratory and American and Canadian colleagues.

As it slowly climbed the mountainside, Curiosity came across hexagonal-shaped salt deposits in soil dating from 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago.

The analysis of the rocks showed that they were cracks of dried mud.

“When a lake dries up, the mud cracks, and when it rehydrates, the cracking ‘heals’,” explains William Rapin.

If this process is repeated regularly, the cracks are arranged in such a way that they form hexagons, similar to patterns seen in ancient Earth basins that dry seasonally.

Modeling of terrestrial mud subjected to dry and wet cycles has further “mathematically” demonstrated this specific hexagonal formation.

Go from the inert to the living

This is “the first tangible proof that Mars had a cyclical climate,” according to the researcher.

As on Earth, the dry and wet seasons occurred at regular intervals, more than three billion years ago, and for a period long enough, several million years, for life to appear.

Such a climate is one of the conditions for organic matter to go from inert to living.

“Curiosity had already detected the presence of simple organic molecules that can be formed by geological or biological processes,” details the French scientific research center CNRS in a press release.

For example, amino acids, which sometimes combine to form more complex and constituent molecules of living organisms, such as RNA or DNA.

However, such a process needs cycles to form, as independent experiments in the laboratory have shown.

“In a world that is too dry, these molecules never have a chance to form; in a world that is too wet, either,” adds the planetologist.

Therefore, the red planet had the necessary balance for the development of life forms.

What type? Scientists think of primitive single-celled microorganisms such as archaea or bacteria, which are our oldest ancestors.

But how they appeared on Earth remains a mystery, since plate tectonics erased the trace of the oldest remains.

“What we don’t know on Earth is the odyssey of the origins of life at the molecular level,” says William Rapin.

Instead, Mars kept a record, which could allow us to understand on a small scale what happened to our planet in its infancy. Although at the moment it is not known if any kind of life really came to flourish on the red planet or if it died trying.