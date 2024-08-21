The trailer shows us some of the details of the game.

At the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, it was presented Mars Attracts coming soon in 2025 on Steam . This is a Martian version of a theme park simulator.

The trailer of Mars Attracts

There official description reads: “Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult classic Mars Attack universe and build your own amusement park empire, kidnapping humans from throughout history and displaying them in customizable enclosures for the amusement of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in its natural habitat or subject it to any twisted experiment you can imagine!”

“Take the role of a Martian CEO and take on the challenge of theme park management: create the perfect tourist attraction for the red planet, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a host of carefully curated amenities. You won’t last long if you can’t turn a profit.”

“The human beings They come in all shapes, sizes, and bounce capabilities. Use advanced Martian technology to procure humans from throughout history, from Ancient Rome to the Wild West, and build the perfect habitat to ensure they never notice they’re gone.”

“Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each of them has a unique personality. Tailor enclosures to suit each human’s preferences, or you’ll find yourself dealing with a enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park.”

“For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for clues search for signs of intelligent life. So far they have had no luck. However, there is much to be learned from studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, brain-limited creatures, or push your prisoners to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.”