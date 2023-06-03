The fact was described by the agency as “quite rare”, taking into account the distance between Earth and the red planet. The transmission was given in the context of the 20th anniversary of the Mars Express spacecraft. Each image took about 17 minutes to reach our planet and another minute to be processed by terrestrial laboratories.

The red planet, as it had never been seen before. The European Space Agency, known as ESA for its acronym in English, marked the two decades of the orbiter Mars Expresswith a battery of images of the celestial body broadcast live.

Launched in 2003 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Mars Express It showed that it is still valid. So, sent, for an hour, an image of the celestial body in which even white clouds could be distinguished.

In this screenshot of the ESA live broadcast on YouTube, a good part of the red planet can be seen. © Youtube

The level of excitement of those present at the ship’s checkpoint caused its operations engineer, Simon Wood, to express that “if I were currently sitting on board the Mars Express, this is what I would be observing”. In addition, Wood commented: “We usually don’t get images this way.”

Each photo took a period of 17 minutes to reach the ground and another minute to pass through the ground station systems. The transmission traveled about 300 million kilometers, the distance between Earth and Mars.

The ESA further emphasized that obtaining images in real time, from such a remote position, is “quite rare.” In this sense, he assured that it is the first time that “it’s a long live broadcast from deep space.”

According to the AP news agency, the rain did not cause any damage, although it has interrupted the signal received by the agency’s deep space repeater (or antenna) in Spain on several occasions.

The organizers delighted the snapshots received. At first only a third of Mars was observed. With the passing of the minutes the ship was acquiring a better position that allowed to be able to contemplate a greater space. The transmission lasted only 60 minutes, the ESA he did not want his batteries to overcharge during his anniversary mission.

The unpublished photo of Mars

Not everything was broadcast. Mars Express celebrated its two decades with an image of Mars “as never seen before.” The photo is a mosaic of images that reveals “spectacular” details of the red planet.

“In addition to its beauty, the mosaic provides fascinating information about the composition of Mars, revealing an unprecedented variety and detail of colors on its surface,” the ESA said.

In addition, he invited to detail the image, explaining that “its impressive color variations (of Mars) can be appreciated if they are observed more closely.”

The mission Mars Express

At its inception, the project Mars Express It consisted of sending the observer attached to a landing module that was supposed to reach Martian lands. Called Beagle-2, the rover lost contact with the ground when he attempted to land.

More than ten years later, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter mission returned images of the Beagle. It had reached the surface, but its solar panels had not fully deployed.

In his 20 years of life, Mars Express it has traveled about 1.1 billion kilometers around its target in about 24,000 orbits. With dissimilar instruments on board, the spacecraft has played an important role in detecting water ice above and below the surface, as well as ice on its polar caps.

In recent years, the mission has presented several technical problems. The wiring of the solar panels and problems in its storage memory have meant that experts have had to intervene to keep the orbiter in flight.

With AP and EFE