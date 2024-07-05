Contrary to popular belief, a recent study has revealed that Mercuryand not Venus either Marsis the closest planet to the Land for most of the time. Since these stars are always in continuous motion, it may be that here in a millennium more there will be additional discoveries, which now give us different results than those we have today.

Traditionally, Mars has been assumed to be the closest planetary neighbor, based on its order in the Solar System: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and NeptuneHowever, the new study used a different approach to measure the distances between the planets. Instead of considering only static proximity, it focused on the planets’ orbits around the Sun. Sun.

The analysis showed that Mercury It has been the closest planet to the Land for 46% of the time in the last century. Venus ranked second with 36% and Mars third with 18%. This finding suggests that, due to variations in planetary orbits, this planet spends more time close to ours than Venus or Mars.

Although the study changes the understanding of planetary distances, it does not alter the interest in Mars as a primary goal of space exploration. It remains more viable for human missions due to its more favorable conditions compared to the extreme temperatures of Mercury.

The discovery could open new avenues for interpreting the Solar system and encourage further study and discovery in astronomy. Revising and adjusting our preconceived notions about planetary distances is crucial to scientific progress and can lead to a better understanding of our place in the cosmos.

Via: Popular Mechanics

Author’s note: There are several studies that will change with the generations, after all the planets do not stay still 100% and in fact it is scary the moment when one of them might possibly collapse with the Sun.