Dr. Muhammad Imran Taryam

The date will be recorded on February 9, 2021 AD in letters of light. The “Probe of Hope” journey to Mars, which lasted 7 months, was announced, as it began last July 2020 as a challenge to the Corona pandemic “Covid-19” that did not stop the scientific effort of the United Arab Emirates To achieve what it had planned for years.

Our country, under its wise leadership, has given good news to the Arab and Islamic nations and to the whole world, that the probe was able to enter the orbit of Mars, or what is known as the red planet, on a journey that covered 493 million kilometers at an average speed of 121 thousand kilometers per hour.

With this scientific achievement, the United Arab Emirates is the third country in the world to successfully reach Mars’ orbit from the first attempt, and it is the fifth country to successfully launch Martian missions, with the aim of providing data that previous Mars missions did not provide, such as monitoring the weather throughout the day and the seasons of the Martian year. Which is estimated at 687 Earth days.

The story of the historical journey to Mars goes back to the year 2006 AD, when the Emirates Foundation for Advanced Technical Sciences was established by the Dubai government, which is a key part of the strategic initiative aimed at supporting scientific innovations and technological advancement in the local community to advance sustainable development and achieve scientific achievements in this The field, and the launch of the two satellites, “Dubai Sat 1” and “Dubai Sat 2”, was an advanced step in this regard, and the two satellites continued to orbit around the Earth and take pictures with directions from the earth station.

Emirati minds

Then His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, announced the establishment of the “Emirates Space Agency”, and the start of work on the project of sending the first Arab probe to the Red Planet, through an Emirati work team with Emirati minds entirely, and the goal is Entering the field of the space industry to promote development, and all of that by completing the Martian flight in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of our populous state led by the late Sheikh Zayed, “the wise man of the Arabs”, may God rest his soul.

If the path to success and leadership is difficult and long, but it is the right and secured path for scientific investment, and that required the availability of an informed political administration that has a scientific future vision and high national moral integrity, and the political will is effective with scientific methods and knowledge accumulation to harness the country’s capabilities to achieve the plans and programs that They are set up to achieve the desired development process, and God has endowed the UAE with a visionary leadership, capabilities and natural and human resources that have qualified it to occupy the position it deserves and which has become a competition for advanced countries.

Artificial intelligence

During the past five years, the UAE has sought to engage in more advanced scientific and technological fields, establishing in 2017 the first ministry in the world for artificial intelligence to lead efforts in the field of machine learning and other advanced technologies, after it has gone a long way in the field of tolerance and established a ministry for it, where it coexists. In our country there are about 200 nationalities, nationalities, languages ​​and religions, and everyone protects the law on the basis of coexistence and mutual respect. The pioneer was when the document of “human brotherhood” was completed on its soil, signed by the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis, on October 4, 2019 AD, and the United Nations endorsed on December 22, 2020 AD its importance and called on the world to celebrate February 4 every year as “the International Day of Human Fraternity for Peace and Coexistence”, as the UAE has taken advanced steps in the path of well-being. Its people and citizens in the fields of education, health, services and the provision of development requirements, and was proactive in facing the pandemic that befell the world, in realization of what it launched by establishing a Ministry of Happiness, which was almost the first in the world, and it is the standard by which to measure the legitimacy and legality of any system in the world, especially by the achievement He brings it to his people.

Cognitive excellence

Investing in the flag chosen by the UAE means entering into a race that has no limits globally and has no ceiling at the same time, a race that can be more courageous with cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, and it is the plan set by the wise leadership for the next thirty years to achieve more sustainable things. Knowledge and knowledge acquisition and how to achieve harmony in knowledge production and the use of knowledge by creating intangible assets. This represents a solid base for a real renaissance by attracting scholars in these fields to serve humanity, especially in cooperation with universities within the framework of a platform for exchanging experiences with a realistic reading of the future and through the process of accumulating knowledge. The UAE’s achievement of this historic achievement in the “Hope Probe” journey towards Mars means strengthening the map of knowledge excellence in the space industries sector, which can be relied upon in the coming decades to make an unprecedented scientific leap for the benefit of humanity.

Emirati researcher and writer