Moon, Mars, Venus, the Sun, Big Ben: space exploration is still an open book for humanity. And it won’t take long to light up these boxes to know. This is the beauty of the unknown: discovering it by relying on knowledge. After all, the scientific community can arrive at unthinkable results, as demonstrated by the group of ‘brains’ that developed vaccines capable of fighting Covid in a few months, with amazing results.

Second Franco Ongaro, ESA’s Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality and head of ESTEC (until February, then he will go to work at Leonardo), Mars is really close. He told Repubblica, explaining why curiosity is always the key to unhinging many extraterrestrial mysteries.

“In space we seek knowledge. Understanding where we come from and where we are going. We are living in an extraordinary moment, in which Einstein’s prediction that black holes existed and would generate gravitational waves is proven: we are opening a new window on the universe. In space we try to understand where life comes from. If there is any on Mars. AND from space you see the Earth as you cannot from the earth. ESA’s greatest job is to observe it, understand its resources. We are the largest provider of climate change data in the world. There is no Planet B, in the state of knowledge. Earth is our only spaceship“.

“It cannot be ruled out that Elon Musk arrives earlier than the others on Mars. When we can get the astronauts to leave with equipment that allows them to produce the fuel to go back there, the human mission will be ready. It will certainly not be one-way! But it won’t be possible to go back for a year and a half or two, because of the orbits. If we bring astronauts back to the moon around 2025, we can think of going to Mars in the mid-thirties or forties.“.