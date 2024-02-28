The well-known indie developer Lucas Pope announced the release date Of Mars After Midnighthis new game developed specifically for Playdate, the particular portable console equipped with the characteristic hand crank: the game will be available from 12 March 2024.

Continuing with the minimalist style that we already appreciated in Return of the Obra Dinn, Pope has also created a bizarre adventure in black and white, in this case making full use of the particular capabilities of Playdate and its monochrome screen.

The project was announced way back in 2021 and is finally close to completion, with launch scheduled for next month. It is a title that derives some ideas from the previous Papers, Please, a title that brought the author to international fame.