Mission successful: the Mars rover “Perseverance” has landed on the red planet with the ultra-light helicopter “Ingenuity” – and is sending its first images.

Update from February 18, 10:21 p.m.: Incidentally, “Perseverance” is already the fifth rover that NASA is bringing to Mars – most recently in 2012 “Curiosity”. Overall, however, only less than half of all Mars missions launched worldwide have so far been successful. In the past week, space probes first from the United Arab Emirates and then from China were successfully swiveled into orbit the planet. “Al-Amal”, the probe of the United Arab Emirates, is not supposed to land, the landing of the Chinese spaceship “Tianwen 1” is planned in two to three months.

Update from February 18, 10:01 p.m.: First images of Mars arrive at NASA. They come from a camera that is actually only responsible for the technical control, which is why the image quality is still manageable. The Mars rover is equipped with a total of 19 cameras, so that further recordings will follow soon.

The first picture that the NASA rover “Perseverance” sent from Mars towards Earth. © NASA / AFP

Mars 2020 ”- NASA mission:“ Perseverance ”has landed

Update from February 18, 9:56 p.m.: The Mars rover “Perseverance” has landed safely. Loud cheers break out within the NASA crew. The robot, which was launched from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in July 2020, touched down in a dry lake called “Jezero Crater” that had never been examined on site.

Update from February 18, 9:55 p.m.: The abseiling maneuver begins 20 meters above the surface. The rover will now be brought towards Mars.

Update from February 18, 9:53 p.m.: The rover is braked by a parachute on its approach. This reduces its speed, so that the landing should take place in a few moments.

Update from February 18, 9:52 p.m.: “Perseverance” is currently on the approach for landing, the speed is reduced further and the rover is 12 kilometers above the surface of Mars. The rover seems to get the thermal load under control.

Update from February 18, 9:49 p.m.: The NASA rover “Perseverance” has just entered the Martian atmosphere. Everything is currently going according to plan, but the riskiest phase is still ahead of the scientists, as temperatures rise to 1200 to 1300 degrees Celsius with the entry of the Martian atmosphere. The Mars rover is then in the so-called “seven minutes of terror” – they decide on the success of the mission.

Nasa rover “Perseverance” on the way to Mars: Even mini helicopters on board – landing now live

Initial report: Washington – The landing of “Perseverance” is planned for Thursday (February 17) around 9:55 pm CET. According to NASA scientist Ken Farley, the landing site is “spectacular”. The Jezero crater with a diameter of 45 kilometers is located in the northern hemisphere of Mars. It has been repeatedly considered as a landing site for previous Mars missions, but discarded as too difficult.

Mars rover “Perseverance” about to land: an ambitious mission on the red planet

If the difficult landing maneuver is successful, it is the start of an ambitious mission – a multi-year search for traces of past life on Mars.

The seven minutes of landing are crucial. The spacecraft has to brake sharply so that the rover can then be set down safely on Mars using a parachute, among other things. Nasa likes to refer to the seven minutes as the “seven minutes of terror”.

Due to the signal travel time of around eleven minutes from Mars to Earth, the confirmation of the landing will arrive at NASA’s control center in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Pasadena, California) no earlier than 9:55 p.m., according to the German Aerospace Center (DLR) . After landing, “Perseverance” should quickly send first photos of the crater surface and later video recordings.

Mars rover “Perseverance”: Largest vehicle that was ever brought to Mars

Due to the corona pandemic, fewer people will be sitting in the control room of the “Mars 2020” mission than usual. “But when we have confirmation of the landing, I don’t think Covid can stop us from jumping up and down and stretching our fists,” says Mars 2020 deputy project manager Matt Wallace.

The Mars rover “Perseverance” (in German: “Endurance”) is the largest vehicle that has ever been brought to Mars. It weighs a ton, has a robotic arm around two meters long, 19 cameras and two microphones. The approximately 2.5 billion dollar (about 2.2 billion euros) expensive Rover had been designed and built for around eight years. For the first time a small helicopter is on board and for the first time in the history of space travel, samples are to be brought back to Earth from Mars in a mission developed jointly with the European space agency Esa. The rover reaches a speed of 152 meters per hour, making it faster than any of its predecessors on Mars.

If “Perseverance” lands intact, it would only be the fifth Mars rover that has successfully mastered the long journey from Earth. All of them were built by the USA, the last one so far – “Curiosity” – is still in use.

In 1997 the “Sojourner” landed, which only communicated with the earth for around three months.

In 2004 the twin rovers “Spirit” and “Opportunity” followed. Communication to “Spirit” was lost in 2007 in a huge dust storm, “Opportunity” succumbed to the same fate in 2018.

In 2012 “Curiosity” landed. The robot became a crowd favorite. His team provides scientists and fans with news and photos via social networks.

In 2018, the stationary NASA lander “InSight” made it to Mars, and several probes orbit the red planet.

Mars rover “Perseverance” has ultra-light helicopter “Ingenuity” on board

As part of the “Mars 2020” mission, the US space agency NASA plans to bring its Mars rover “Perseverance” together with the ultra-light helicopter “Ingenuity” to the red planet on Thursday. There “Ingenuity” is supposed to fly through the Martian atmosphere. This is a particular challenge because the Martian atmosphere is only one percent the density of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Ingenuity” is actually more like a drone. Nasa engineers had to build the mini helicopter as light as possible so that it could take off in the extremely thin Martian atmosphere. It weighs just 1.8 kilograms and consists of four feet, a missile and two propellers. The propellers rotate 2400 times per minute, about five times faster than a normal helicopter.

“Ingenuity” is equipped with four solar panels to recharge its batteries. A large part of the energy is required to warm up the aircraft again after night temperatures of minus 90 degrees. During its flights, “Ingenuity” can take photos and videos of Mars. On the journey to the Red Planet, the helicopter was transported in the belly of the Mars rover “Perseverance”.

Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” fly through the Martian atmosphere. © Patrick T. Fallon / afp

“Ingenuity”: 90-second flights on Mars

“Ingenuity” is expected to complete up to five flights over the surface of Mars. The aircraft can ascend up to five meters and fly up to 300 meters. In the first test, however, a significantly shorter distance should be covered.

Each flight can take up to a minute and a half. NASA emphasizes that this is not a little “compared to the twelve seconds” that the first motorized flight on earth took.

Since the transmission of data from Mars to Earth takes around 20 minutes, Ingenuity is not controlled remotely, but flies independently. NASA only issues basic commands, and “Ingenuity” uses a series of sensors to orient itself. The results of the flights will only be available some time later.

Nasa speaks of a demonstration mission in “Ingenuity”. It has no scientific goal other than to show that flying is possible on Mars. In addition, NASA wants to collect data from an aircraft on another planet with the project.

“Mars 2020” mission: Landing on Mars in the livestream

The landing on the Red Planet accompanies in one YouTube live stream the Planetarium Berlin Foundation and the Society of German-speaking Planetariums. From 9:50 p.m., experts provided information about Mars and previous projects and explained the current US mission. A landing schedule can also be found on the DLR website. (ml / dpa / afp)