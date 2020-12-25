Today, the festival of Christmas is being celebrated in the country and the world. However, due to the Corona epidemic, this time the color of Christmas seems to have faded. But be it Corona or someone else, what can stop us from sending loving messages to your loved ones on such special occasions? Here we bring some selected messages for you, which you can express your Christmas pleasure by applying on your WhatsApp status or sending your loved ones via SMS. Read here dear message ….
1. Someone will come as an angel
All your hopes will be fulfilled
On this auspicious day of christmas
Will give gifts of happiness…. Merry Christmas.
2. Come here, who was waiting
All meet and say my friend
Christmas brought out in December
Happy Christmas to you my friend
3. Love for everyone’s hearts
Every day brings a festival of happiness
Come with hope all the sorrow of forgetting
We all welcome at Christmas!
Lots of christmas greetings
4. Looked happy with Santa
Lots of gifts and love for children
Let happiness be upon you
Happy Christmas to you!
5. The Moon Spreads its Moonlight
The stars have decorated the sky
Lekar to the peace and love
See if an angel came from heaven
—- Mary Christmas
6. Every Christmas is Christmas with friends
This world of friendship is crazy
Life is worthless without friends
Life sucks without friends
Life is out of friends only.
— Mary Christmas my friend
