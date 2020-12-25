Today, the festival of Christmas is being celebrated in the country and the world. However, due to the Corona epidemic, this time the color of Christmas seems to have faded. But be it Corona or someone else, what can stop us from sending loving messages to your loved ones on such special occasions? Here we bring some selected messages for you, which you can express your Christmas pleasure by applying on your WhatsApp status or sending your loved ones via SMS.1. Someone will come as an angelAll your hopes will be fulfilledOn this auspicious day of christmasWill give gifts of happiness…. Merry Christmas.

2. Come here, who was waiting

All meet and say my friend

Christmas brought out in December

Happy Christmas to you my friend

3. Love for everyone’s hearts

Every day brings a festival of happiness

Come with hope all the sorrow of forgetting

We all welcome at Christmas!

Lots of christmas greetings

4. Looked happy with Santa

Lots of gifts and love for children

Let happiness be upon you

Happy Christmas to you!

5. The Moon Spreads its Moonlight

The stars have decorated the sky

Lekar to the peace and love

See if an angel came from heaven

—- Mary Christmas

6. Every Christmas is Christmas with friends

This world of friendship is crazy

Life is worthless without friends

Life sucks without friends

Life is out of friends only.

— Mary Christmas my friend