She wanted to swim faster today than Saturday in the 200-meter freestyle. Everything Marrit Steenbergen intends to do this week is happening. With 1.56.36 minutes, she pulverized her more than five-year-old personal record in the final, good for her fourth gold medal. ,,It still feels a bit strange that I can say that I am European champion”, Steenbergen’s success has yet to sink in. “I really, really didn’t expect this.”