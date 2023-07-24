World Swimming ChampionshipsMarrit Steenbergen (23) hopes to swim individual finals this week at the World Championship long track in Japan. The first chance was on the butterfly stroke on Sunday, the part in which she shows her versatility and has potential. The first ever has arrived and on Monday she will even go up for a medal.
