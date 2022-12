‘Muscles are the incinerator of your body’: these tips will get men in their 50s fit again

As an endocrinologist, Guy T’Sjoen (52) sees the consequences of years of unhealthy lifestyle among his male peers on a daily basis. So he wrote Fit at 50, a guide to healthy living for men in their fifties. ‘If you stick to walking alone, you’re doing too little to strengthen your mobility and muscle strength.’