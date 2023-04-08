The old record was 2:10.21 since April 2014 in the name of Femke Heemskerk. With her time, Steenbergen also fell below the limit for the Paris Olympic Games (2:11.00).

Steenbergen, who won four gold medals at the European Championships last year, improved the Dutch record in the 400-meter medley on Friday. With her new top time (4.44.28) she remained above the limits for next summer’s World Cup in Fukuoka and the Games in Paris. On Thursday, she already reached the Olympic limit in the 200-meter freestyle.