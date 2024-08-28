Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, is targeting short-term rentals. The deal that makes AirBnb tremble

Marriott, there is an agreement with Sonder. The partnership for short-term rentals that makes AirBnb tremble is underway

Marriott International is changing the rules in the world of short term rentalstraditionally competing with the hotel industry. Hotels and serviced apartments typically operate under more stringent regulations than short-term rentals, but Marriott is now taking a similar approach to that of Airbnba market leader that has always posed a threat to the hotel industry.

In detail, the largest hotel chain in the world (its capitalization is over 64 billion dollars) has entered into a partnership with Otheran American company that has been offering since 2014 apartments And luxury rooms in buildings and boutique hotels, managing them through its platform. Sonder reported revenues of $603 million in 2023 and has been called several times, including by Wall Street Journalas one of the future main rivals of Airbnb.

Through this license agreement, Marriott will earn a percentage of the gross revenues of Other. Additionally, by the end of 2024, 9,000 Sonder units will be integrated into Marriott’s portfolio, with another 1,500 on the way. These new units will be available through Marriott’s distribution channels and will be added to the app Marriott Bonvoy as part of the new collection “Special by Marriott Bonvoy“.

For Otherthe deal promises to significantly increase revenue per available room and improve liquidity by approximately $146 million, supported by a consortium of investors and existing bondholders. This financial support is intended to support long-term growth and integration efforts with Marriott.

For its part, Marriott benefits from the agreement by being able to attract a younger and more technologically oriented audience, which prefers urban apartments with a design. Sonder guests, located in Europe, North America and the Middle East, can manage their stay entirely through a dedicated app, from booking to assistance during the stay.