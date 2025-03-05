The American hotel chain Marriott ended 2024 with the opening of More than 180 establishments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), consolidating its growth in the region. The company signed 291 new contracts, representing more than 34,000 additional rooms, and entered three new markets: Luxembourg, Angola and Senegal.

At the end of the year, Marriott’s portfolio in the region amounted to 596 hotels and 104,731 rooms, 10% more than the previous year. The expansion was partly driven by existing hotels conversions, which represented 45% of the new firms in EMEA. Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Kingdom registered the greatest development activity.

In the segment of luxurythe company signed 26 new agreementsexpanding its portfolio in the region to more than 80 hotels and resorts. Among the most prominent developments, Ritz-Carlton Reserve debuted in the region with the opening of Nujuma, in the Red Sea. St. Regis added new locations in Serbia and Oman, while W Hotels opened an establishment in Prague.

In the mid -range, Four Points Flex By Sheraton led the new signatures with 34 contracts in Europe. In the segment PremiumAutograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Marriott Hotels reached a total of 50 agreements in the region. Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points By Sheraton and Moxy Hotels concentrated the growth in the Select Services segment with 39 contracts.

The area of Branded reside He also experienced an expansion, with 11 new signed projects, raising the Marriott residences portfolio in the region to 72 locations, including 42 in development and 30 already operational.

Among the openings of the year, Marriott inaugurated the first Fairfield by Marriott in Europe, in Copenhagen. Moxy Hotels debuted in Spain with an establishment in Barcelona and opened in Luxembourg with a hotel at the capital of the capital. The company also expanded its presence in Africa with the entry into Angola and Senegal.