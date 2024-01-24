Jose Pelaez He has become one of the most loved and applauded drivers by viewers. Apparently, the presenter's friendliness and charisma managed to convince the public and today he enjoys undeniable fame. But a fact that few know is that he is close to marrying his girlfriend Alejandra, about whom very little is known.

How did José Peláez ask for his girlfriend's hand?

Monica Delta was the one who started the topic and asked ““You asked her for her hand in a helicopter in Hawaii and she didn't listen to you, she didn't have the slightest idea what you were saying?”to which Peláez laughed and began to describe the moment.

José Peláez explained that he planned to ask his now fiancee for her hand at the beginning of 2023, but his schedule was so busy that he decided to postpone the important event until when both of them coincide in their times: “I chose the ring with the help of a mutual friend, I carried it in a large suitcase, I wanted it to be safe. When I got to Hawaii, I was like 'okay, the ring's here!', but I realized I'd left the suitcase unlocked, anyone could unlock it. Once that was over, I thought: 'Now where do I ask him?'” he recounted Pelaez in the 'Talk serious' space Monica Delta.

José Peláez and his fiancee. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@yosoypelaez

Later he said that he went in a helicopter in Hawaii: “The helicopter lifted off, we felt like two kids going to Disney for the first time. Incredible! What we felt was amazing, Ale was not scared and we were next to the pilot, a magical situation. Then I said: 'here it is' (…) I asked him if he listened to me when he spoke, he told me yes. Then I told him: 'After running marathons, having gone through pandemics and many other things, do you want to marry me?' It was very nice”, recalled the Latina TV figure.

How did José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor meet?

In conversations with Infobae, José Peláez said that he met Alejandra de la Flor in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic COVID-19. It was thanks to mutual friends who met at a small meeting that took place when some health restrictions were lifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.