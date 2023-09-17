Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/17/2023 – 15:01

Renata Stoica lives in San Carlos, a city in California, in the United States. Graduated in nursing, she left Brazil thinking about staying away for just a few months. “I came to improve my English, my goal was to return to Brazil and change areas, I wanted to work with clinical research”, she remembers.

Renata even returned to Brazil. But later, married to an American, she went back to the United States and got the green card, permanent residence visa. Today she owns a brigadeiro factory.

The São Paulo native is part of a statistic that maps the profile of Brazilians who have been granted the green card. The majority of them are women, married, and California is among the most sought after states.

The survey was carried out by the law firm AG Immigration with data from 2021 – the most recent available. Of the more than 18 thousand green cards issued, 57.8% were to women, with 58.8% being between 25 and 44 years old. Furthermore, 77.6% were married.

In relation to men, they received 42.2% of green cards in 2021, 53.4% ​​were between 25 and 44 years old and 70.8% were married.

The majority of permanent visas (57.8%) were granted through family ties to American citizens. In general, they are Brazilians who married an American or immediate family members (parents, spouses and unmarried children under 21) of a Brazilian who became an American citizen.

Qualified work

Another 37.52% of green cards They were given to professionals with exceptional and extraordinary skills or workers from the most diverse areas who go to the United States with the specific objective of working, and are, in most cases, sponsored by an American employer.

“The job opportunities that exist here encourage Brazilians to come. We are increasingly seeing renowned professionals coming here, in a brain drain movement. Brazilians are no longer coming just to fill so-called underjobs”, says Felipe Alexandre, from AG Immigration, who lives in the United States.

Among the main states that attract Brazilians with green card, the list is led by Florida (28%), especially the city of Orlando. Next come Massachusetts (11%), California (10%), New Jersey (6%) and New York (5.46%).

Brazilians abroad

By the end of last year, there were approximately 4.5 million Brazilians living abroad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE). For comparison purposes, if this were the population of a Brazilian state, it would be the 13th most populous.

The largest foreign community is in the United States, around 1.9 million, a number more than five times greater than the second country, Portugal (360 thousand.) Next come Paraguay (254 thousand), the United Kingdom (220 thousand) and Japan (207 thousand).

The MRE offers assistance services to Brazilians abroad through 196 diplomatic and consular representation posts. These services range from issuing documents to military enlistment, including emergency situations such as hospitalizations, deaths and child custody disputes. In addition, the Brazilian consular network organizes voting stations in 97 countries for almost 700 thousand Brazilians who registered to vote in elections abroad.

For the MRE, the presence of Brazilians abroad is a fundamental part of the effort to promote Brazil’s image in the world. “By sharing our culture, through our stories, our music, our gastronomy and our way of life, Brazilians become representatives of the values ​​of our country”, says an excerpt from the document Brazilian Communities Abroad, from MRE. “It is in this sense that consulates also work to identify opportunities to encourage training and integration events for communities in their places of residence”, he adds.

Longing

One issue for Brazilians living in the United States is dealing with homesickness. “Nowadays, WhatsApp, video calls and social networks end up bringing people together. So it gives us the feeling that we are closer to family and, when we live abroad, that makes a huge difference. I like my life here, and the longing I feel is a healthy longing, it’s not a longing that makes me sad about being away”, says Renata. “We manage to visit family in Brazil once a year and, when they can, they also come to visit us”, he concludes.