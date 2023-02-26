Released in 1987, “married couple with children” stayed on the air for 10 years; however, an unexpected detail caused the exit of the show. What happened?

At the time when “The Wonder Years” put the dramatic fee on TV, “Married couple with children” it became a comic outlet for millions of viewers. The series starring Ed O’Neill and katey Sagal It came to the small screen in 1987 and quickly gained great attention from viewers. for this reason, it did not take long to become one of the first successes for the FOX network, and its 10 years on the air were proof of this. However, the plot of the bundy family It never saw a concrete ending and suffered an abrupt cancellation.

Why was “Married with Children” canceled?

With success behind them, the program “Married with children” (as it was titled in English) managed to dodge censorship on several occasions. However, a letter from a spectator set the turning point: Terry Rakoltaa Michigan housewife, wrote to the show’s producers in 1989 with a very particular complaint.

Rakolta organized a whole movement after watching episode 6 of season 3, titled “Her quota runneth over”, in which Al bought underwear for his wife, Peg. In this episode, a lingerie store was shown, a half-naked model and more scenes that bordered on child protection hours.

As a result, the aforementioned woman sent a letter to the chain, which did not have a satisfactory answer. This didn’t stop her, so she contacted sponsors and got press attention. Although this made FOX rethink the theme of some of its next installments, the truth is that the popularity of the series increased.

However, it was a matter of time before censorship ended up wearing out the patience of the filmmakers. Thus, on March 27, 1997, the last chapter of “Married couple with children” was recorded.

Terry Rakolta harshly criticized "Married with Children".

Why the series “Married with children” did not have an end?

According to the Screen Rant portal, “Married couple with children” it had become a veteran sitcom on TV at the time; for this reason, the salaries of the stars increased with the passing of the seasons. When delivery number 11 arrived, it was already in mind that the twelfth was going to be the last. Based on this, there was no clear attempt to close the current one with some memorable ending or indicate the conclusion of an era..

However, FOX waited until almost the last minute to announce that the show was no more. This shocked the cast members as they found out from friends and family.

The aforementioned medium indicates that Ed O’Neill proposed a special to bring “Married with Children” to a close, in which the Bundys win the lottery and a tornado destroys the house, but this project did not materialize.