Pablo Casado has put the PP in march towards the general elections. The leader of the PP trusts in the advance despite the fact that Pedro Sánchez assures time and again that he will summon them in the second half of 2023. The popular leadership believes, on the other hand, that the President of the Government is going to be left without a parliamentary majority before and he will be forced to change plans.

In Genova street they claim that they do not do “the milkmaid’s accounts” when betting on the advance. They maintain that when Casado said that victory in Madrid was “kilometer zero of political alternation,” he was not saying it out of hand. It has its ‘power point’, whose first chapter has been the triumph of Isabel Díaz Ayuso which will be followed by the party’s national convention in autumn, the debate on the state of the nation, the possible electoral advance in Andalusia after the summer and the fracture of the majority in Congress.

He is so confident that he has ordered deputies and senators to transfer to their constituencies the opportunity that has been opened for the PP. «The illusion is palpable throughout Spain. We must turn the wave into a tide », say sources of the popular leadership.

The problem for the head of the opposition is that he only has in his hand the national convention to rearm his party, the other variables are beyond his control. The convocation of the debate on the state of the nation is a faculty of the President of the Government, the Andalusian elections are the responsibility of the President of the Board -Casado held a discreet meeting in Malaga with Juanma Moreno this Friday- and the breakdown of the investiture bloc depends of the partners of the PSOE.

But the PP has already begun to move. He has regained dialogue with the PNV, a party that has never been comfortable in trench politics and with some companies on that trip. The nationalists, in any case, remain comfortable with their status as Sánchez’s preferred partner, of course they were also Mariano Rajoy’s and turned that relationship around in a week. In the PNV, in addition, there are those who believe, and have command in place, that there will be advancement of the generals to 2022.

The popular ones are also closely observing the evolution of the PSOE coalition with United We Can and the repercussions that the poor results of both may have in the Madrid elections. They feed the hope that the purple ones will rethink an alliance from which they have only obtained electoral setbacks, political troubles and put an end to the bear hug.

The Catalan political board does not play in favor of the stability of the parliamentary majority of Sánchez, with Junts and the CUP thrown into the mountains, and Esquerra always in a difficult balance, which now hangs from a dialogue table with the Government of uncertain future and of the pardons to the ‘procés’ prisoners that, if granted, will have a high political cost for the Government.

The clouds of Sánchez



The bankruptcy of that majority, they understand in the PP, would be a powerful reason for Sánchez to consider an advance of the generals. Married has not yet demanded it, it is possible, they say in his party, that he reserve it for the debate on the state of the nation that, in theory, should be held this year since there are no national electoral appointments.

The advancement of the Andalusian women, they are scheduled for December 2022, is an asset that could strengthen the PP but would castle Sánchez if the PSOE also loses that battle. This is how sources from the opposition party see it, although they emphasize that it would increase the weakness of the Government. A situation that could get worse for the president if his candidate loses the primaries with Susana Díaz.

Casado only sees clouds in the domestic horizon of the president and also has the conviction that the electoral result of Madrid is not a flower of a day because there is also a strong ‘anti-sanchista’ current in the rest of the country. Ayuso warned him that his victory has “a lot of borrowed votes,” but the PP leader sees the possibility of the same situation being reproduced in some generals, and just as in Madrid his party absorbed all the Citizens’ vote, the phenomenon is repeated in others territories. It did not happen in Catalonia, where the beneficiary of the orange crash was the PSC, but the circumstances were different, they allege in the PP.

Casado has no doubts that the reunification of the center-right by the base that he demanded so much is already a fact. “The PP has returned,” proclaimed euphoric on March 4 at night.