Bronco debate in Congress between the Prime Minister and the head of the opposition. Pablo Casado has reproached Pedro Sánchez for his passivity and the inaction of his Executive in the face of the harassment of the family of the child from Canet de Mar (Barcelona), the rise in the price of electricity and the pandemic that continues unstoppable in its sixth wave. “What the hell has to happen in Spain for you to assume any responsibility?” He blurted out, receiving a standing ovation from his deputies.

The leader of the PP thus paraphrased some words pronounced by the socialist in 2015 against the then Prime Minister when he said “what the hell has to happen for Rajoy to step in the mud?” and visit the Ebro areas then flooded. It was in Pradilla de Ebro, one of the municipalities most affected by water at that time and that the Chief Executive visited again this Tuesday.

After welcoming him to the lower house “a month later”, Casado has boasted of getting the convocation of the debate on the state of the nation and hoped to “wrest three other petitions”: a pandemic law, which will lower the VAT on electricity and that classes in Spanish are fulfilled in the classrooms of Catalonia. “I cannot understand how he leaves a five-year-old boy abandoned because his separatist partners say he should be stoned. Why is it not fulfilling its responsibility? ”, He asserted.

Sánchez has responded sarcastically to the attacks – “how many coffees have you already had?” – and has accused the head of the opposition “of disrespecting the Cortes Generales.” He did not want to enter into any of the issues that Casado has raised and has adhered to answering the original question, whether the Government was going to hold the debate on the state of the nation. The socialist has confirmed that there will be a debate to regain “institutional normality” and has shown that the Executive is “accountable” to Parliament. He has cited that in less than half of the legislature he has appeared thirteen times and has answered 158 questions in fifty control sessions.

In his offensive, Casado has demanded that the president force the Generalitat to comply with the sentence that requires that the minor can give 25% of the classes in Spanish or apply article 155 of the Constitution. According to the head of the opposition, if the Executive “turns a blind eye” he would be committing a crime of prevarication. And he has also predicted that Sánchez will end up being held accountable to justice and an investigation commission “for hiding the pandemic while thousands of Spaniards were infected, as revealed by his vice president Díaz.”

The president has preferred to insist that his Government is focused on overcoming the pandemic and recovering the economy, which implies, he said, approving Budgets in a timely manner, providing stability and democratic normality and having four-year legislatures, as well as complying with the constitutional obligations. And at this point he has once again demanded the leader of the PP to abandon the blockade of the General Council of the Judiciary.

“Infamous harassment”



The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas has also influenced the “infamous harassment” that Canet de Mar’s family is suffering and has accused the president of having “all the tools” to protect that child but “doing nothing”. “When you really have fascism and hatred in front of you, you never act,” he snapped.

Sánchez has assured that his Government is committed to democratic legality and demands that the sentences be carried out, but also in favor of coexistence in the classrooms and that the language is “never” politicized. He has also insisted that his Executive will guarantee the right of children to be educated in their official languages, which in the case of Catalonia are, he recalled, Spanish and Catalan.