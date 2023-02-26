1 The coach from La Mancha already warned in the preview that “we have to adapt to what we are going to find”, referring to the La Rioja field



Mario Simón had already pointed out in the preview of the clash against Calahorra the demand that Real Murcia was going to have in a field like La Planilla. “Without neglecting who we are, we have to adapt to what we are going to find,” warned the coach from La Mancha. And that’s what Simón did: he maintained the 4-2-3-1 of the last days, but with some