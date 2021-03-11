The rupture between the PP and Ciudadanos has no turning back even if they maintain the pacts in Andalusia and Castilla y León and in some cities, such as Madrid. Pablo Casado, after speaking with Inés Arrimadas on Wednesday, sealed the schism and ordered the party’s doors to be opened to the defending Liberals. What was a cordial relationship between the two turned into indifference, to the point that this Thursday they did not even greet each other when they coincided in the acts in memory of the victims of 11-M. “It’s because of the covid,” the Citizens said as a clumsy excuse. Those of the PP did not say anything. The Socialists have seen the opportunity to bring the ember to their sardine and they moved to make the bankruptcy profitable with an invitation to the orange party to reach pacts. “Now is the time,” said Minister María Jesús Montero.

On Wednesday, three hours after PSOE and Ciudadanos presented their motion of censure in Murcia and before Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced the advance of the elections in Madrid, Arrimadas called Casado. It was a talk “Tense but respectful”, they aimed from both parties. The president of the Liberals tried to dissuade her interlocutor that there was no nationwide operation against the PP, guaranteed that there would be no hostile movements in other territories and limited the agreement with the PSOE to the motion against Fernando López Miras. But it was too late, Casado had given his blessing to Díaz Ayuso for the electoral advance and did not communicate it to the leader of the oranges.

It was the worst news for Ciudadanos. This is how the vice mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís, transferred it to the leader of the PP in a brief talk at a ceremony on the occasion of 11-M: «As govern PSOE and Podemos the community, you screwed us.

The small circle of Citizens aware of the operation, party sources complain, tried to give a wake-up call to the PP with a controlled blasting but did not calibrate well the repercussions of the Murcian operation, he minimized the terrible relations in the coalition government, and he also did not notice Ayuso’s desire to go to elections because he is on the crest of the wave. The result, that the Liberals have been expelled from the Government of Madrid, their best political showcase.

The PP unearthed the hatchet without wasting time and the leadership did not hesitate to accuse Arrimadas of “becoming a satellite of (Pedro) Sánchez and (Pablo) Iglesias.” “His word – they added – is worth nothing. We no longer trust her. And, as a culmination, “We open the door of our training” to the disaffected Citizens. According to the PP, the invitation has been a success because “many leaders” have contacted “discreetly”, in the words of Javier Maroto, a spokesman in the Senate and a man close to Casado. Ayuso went further and got down to work to sign Marta Rivera de la Cruz, writer and until Wednesday, counselor of Citizens in his Government with a string of praise.

The popular leader endorsed the phagocitation strategy yesterday and announced that the May 4 elections in Madrid, if held, “will be the first stage of the center-right unit around the PP ». He admitted that in these three years he has sought a confluence with the liberals from above, but in the face of failure “we will do it for the base”, with the electoral “ballot”.

Absolute majority of the PP



The popular ones, and especially Married, gamble everything for everything in those elections. Madrid is the jewel in its territorial crown and the most difficult playing field to measure against Vox, a party that is growing exponentially in the Madrid community. In the PP they assure not to fear a ‘sorpasso’ that they consider impossible. Ayuso raised the stake and in an interview in ‘El Mundo’ announced that he intends “Govern alone with an absolute majority”. An objective today very far from his reach. Now it has 30 seats, 37 of the absolute majority, and the polls indicate that the PP will grow to around 40, still well below the 67 of the absolute.

In the midst of this storm, the PSOE tries to make the most of the moment. The Socialists corroborate the Citizens’ thesis that the objective of the agreement was limited to Murcia, and that the motion of censure in Madrid was a supervening reaction to Ayuso’s electoral intentions. The one from Castilla y León, they say, had been in the oven for a long time. Having made this introduction, the PSOE launched into open courtship to the liberals. Minister María Jesús Montero affirmed that Citizens are facing “the opportunity and the moment” to review their position on the political board “if they do not want to be swallowed up.”

The spokeswoman advised the liberals on TVE to exercise “a hinge role” to agree with the left and the right, and not join a exclusive contract with the PP. They have to stop, he stressed, from “following the photo of Colón” and “not being a queue of that coalition of right and far right” to play in “their own space.” Ciudadanos was not taken for granted.