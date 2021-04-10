Although the electoral campaign in Madrid has not officially started (it will do so next Saturday), the climate is in the final stretch. The PP has stepped on the accelerator and has put Pedro Sánchez at the center of its target, convinced that it is the best way to rally support in the ‘anti-sanchista’ spectrum and achieve an absolute majority that will serve as a springboard to reach Moncloa in the next general elections.

Pablo Casado has linked his fate to Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the result that the polls throw on May 4. There is a lot at stake and he has not hesitated to turn to the Madrid contest, which has become a fight between the regional president and Sánchez, the candidate Ángel Gabilondo is almost a props figure. Casado criticized the chief executive who has decided “to be the PSOE candidate for the Community of Madrid”, but since that is the scenario, the crossroads for voters is to choose between “sanchismo or freedom.” «When you see that there is a community like Madrid, what is at stake is the individual’s ability to be free and that they depend on the lack of a government that puts the sticks in the wheels, it is when there is a dichotomy between sanchismo and la freedom, “he said this Saturday during his speech at the opening of the National Congress of New Generations.

The president of the PP believes that if Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias have gone down to the electoral arena in Madrid, it is because they have to see it “very badly” for their parties. All the polls for 4-M give Díaz Ayuso the winner, but the final resolution will be in small details. Specifically, in the decision made by about 100,000 voters of Vox and Ciudadanos, according to a study by NC Report for ‘La Razón’.

If the Madrid president gets scratching the supporters of the Santiago Abascal and Inés Arrimadas party will not have any problem to follow in the footsteps of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in Galicia and govern with an absolute majority. But if the carambola occurred that he could not govern due to the absence of the other parties of the right, Díaz Ayuso could die of success and be relegated to the opposition, having won the elections.

Scratch votes



The latest CIS electoral study leaves Ciudadanos out of the Madrid Assembly and gives Vox only 5.4%, touching the bar and far from the 8.8% it obtained in the 2019 regional elections. Violent altercations last Wednesday in Vallecas give wings to those of Abascal in the polls or, on the contrary, mobilize the left-wing electorate to prevent the extreme right from gaining momentum.

Aware that you need to scratch every last ballot, Díaz Ayuso launched this Saturday for the vote of the 110,000 young people who will be released as voters on May 4. He asked them not to be “fooled” by the “civil war” left because if Madrid is so “inhuman, macho, drunk and racist” as they say, “why do workers, companies, students, tourists, refugees and people from all of Spain and the rest of the world? ».

The regional president attacked Sánchez for having made lying “a way of doing politics” and criticized the change in the PSOE from its alliance with United We Can, which “They have taken it so much in their policies that they have left it unrecognizable”.

Despite the wind blowing in their favor, in the PP they insist that “the party cannot be taken for granted” and if the center-right voters do not come out to vote, “in the end the one who can win is Iglesias.” The calculations among the left-wing parties to achieve a change of government in Madrid is that the participation exceeds 70%, a bar that according to what the surveys point out seems affordable.

The PP candidate trusts that her pull will serve to clear Casado’s path to Moncloa. “As of May 5,” he told the leader of his party, “it is your turn.”