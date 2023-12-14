Dating and sexual adventures with men you know via the internet? When Marise – mother of two children – was bored, she delved into the world of cheating and cheated on her own husband. In her new book The Wish List she doesn't mince her words. “It felt like a candy store full of men to choose from.”
Maurice Gispen
