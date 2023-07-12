Coach Land: a husband who dreams of leaving for his mistress should direct his passion to his wife

A husband who dreams of leaving for his mistress should direct his passion to his wife, says relationship coach Sally Land. To the married lover of a married woman she gave advice in a column for The Sun.

According to the 48-year-old man, he has been married for about 20 years and has been seeing his married mistress every week for the past few years – his school friend. Both believe that they are unhappy in marriages. At the same time, the man claims that his wife is not inventive in sex and does not strive for it. In addition, she argues with him for any reason. However, when the author of the letter invited his mistress to move in, she also cooled off. “She no longer wants sex, the last time I saw her was a month ago, and she was frankly bored. I threw all my strength into this affair, and now I think with horror about staying with my wife, ”he complains.

In response, Land noted that the mistress may not have wanted to continue the relationship when there was a danger of destroying her own marriage. “You can’t force her to live with you. She seems to have changed her mind. You admitted that you put all your energy into the affair, but what if this enthusiasm is invested in marriage? Have you and your wife talked about sprucing up your sex life a bit?” she suggested.

