The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has not clarified this Monday the meaning of the vote of his parliamentary group in the motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez presented by Vox and that is voted on Thursday. “We have not discussed the motion of no confidence in the steering committee. It is a subject that does not matter to me. I will not spend a single minute talking about this parliamentary maneuver. The PP is not going to waste time on minor issues, “he said at a press conference after the committee’s weekly meeting. The popular rule out supporting it, but are torn between voting against and abstention.

