Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Pablo Casado are different conservative politicians, from different generations and trajectories, they have been together for 20 years and have continued careers in the PP very diverse. But in their balance sheets of how disastrous President Pedro Sánchez is, they are copied. The last and previous speech of Pablo Casado against the Sánchez management in 2021, issued just a year ago, has been stuck in the folder of the most noble computer of the command plant in Genoa 13, the headquarters of the PP. It seemed that Feijóo was coming to something else in the leadership of the opposition in Spain, another level, another style, other ways, another alternative, and each time it is more similar to what is already known, tried and frustrated.

Casado based his catastrophic examination against Sánchez on December 29, 2021 on the fact that his management (then the pandemic was still kicking) was “disastrous”; the president’s attitude was accused of “arrogant, incompetent, full of lies and hidden pacts” regarding Justice with his pro-independence partners; the relationship that he intended with the PP was one of “rinsing and laundering” and the state in which he was leaving Spain was very bad. The former popular leader then concluded that there was a window of “hope for the future” because “an alternative for change in favor of the unstoppable PP” was opening up. And he classified his PP as “transversal and moderate”, he avoided talking about his less and less latent conflict with the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but he disqualified Vox for not supporting the budgets of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almedia, who a few weeks later he betrayed him, like Ayuso and all the other relevant positions of the PP, to the point of beheading him at night and without mercy.

Feijóo, this December 29, 2022, left in that same and historic press room of the PP headquarters, well surrounded by institutional flags, to boast in four strokes of how he solved with his assumption of “responsibility, humility and commitment” that internal crisis that was about to end. put an end to the party, but above all to re-present itself as something different in the noisy national politics. Faced with a Sánchez that he sees as totally insolvent, without credit, disconnected from reality, and “without limits in the deterioration that he has brought to Spain”, Feijóo reflects on himself as a politician from another era, with rigor, seriousness, plans , with general and State interests.

The current leader of the PP thus maintained that when he offers “dialogue”, Sánchez prescribes “contempt”; when he proposes “agreements”, he collects “insults” and when he pawns his “word”, he reaps “deceit”. Feijóo’s PP is also “transversal”, as Casado wanted, “without labels” and “with a project, team and alternative” that “exceeds the initials of the party” to provoke, after the next elections (the regional and local elections in May and the general ones of December 2023), the change in the Government that he believes Spain needs “to regain respect for the laws, institutions, the Constitution and citizens.” Feijóo does not believe he has mortgages either, like his predecessor, and ardently defends that “it is only due to the citizens.”

The PP, according to Feijóo, does not block the institutions, neither the Constitutional Court nor the General Council of the Judiciary. But the popular leader has once again warned, after the latest vetoes and impositions of the candidates he likes the most from the conservative and progressive sector for those positions, that he “reserves all rights to defend” his positions if the PSOE in government does not It withdraws the applicants that it wants to promote in their quota for those bodies, as the PP did when it was in the Executive and now maneuvers in the shadows to prevent those progressive applicants from prospering.

The popular group in Congress that Feijóo commands does not clarify what it will vote for or if it will support the anti-crisis measures now approved by decree by the Government, but it announces its own at a press conference and urges Sánchez to endorse them, it does not yet know if by media or better with amendments. The PP will only be able to say yes, no or abstain when that decree reaches its validation in Congress.

From 2022, Feijóo notes the electoral successes of Juanma Moreno in Andalusia, but forgets the setback of Mañueco in Castilla y León. He was not yet formally national president. It assumes that all Vox voters do not understand how the regional budgets in Madrid of the president of the Community are not supported, but it will need that ultra party, which continues to renege on policies to combat gender violence, for any option to govern , according to all the surveys. Criticism of the current leisure check of 400 euros for young people and to stimulate culture as “immoral”, for being double the amount now provided for vulnerable families, and which it questions as “mini” and “electoral”, but advocates increase the latter, although without clarifying if he will vote for it in the end.