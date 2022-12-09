When Giulio learned of the death of his beloved Cesarina, he couldn’t bear the pain and joined her in heaven a few hours later

Very sad news broke from a small village in the Marche region earlier this week and inevitably moved the rest of Italy too. Julius and Cesarina, elderly people who have been married for over 50 years, after a life together they left their earthly life together, a few hours apart from each other. The husband couldn’t bear the pain of losing his beloved wife.

Life in small Italian towns or municipalities is often flat and devoid of noteworthy emotional peaks. But sometimes, captain of the episodes that can move the emotion not only of the small communities in question, but also that of all of Italy.

This is precisely the case of Giulio and Cesarina. A man and a woman who have always lived in their cottage in Fornace Morando, a small fraction of the equally small town of Osimo, in the province of Ancona.

The two had pronounced the fateful yes approximately 50 years ago, promising each other love and fidelity for life. And so it actually was.

Theirs is a serene life, made up of joyssuch as the birth of three children, but also of ache. Like the serious mourning that hit their family a few years ago.

Giulio and Cesarina together until the end

Unfortunately, in the late afternoon of Saturday 3 December, Cesarina Major suffered an illness that took her away from the affection of her loved ones in a sudden and painful way. The Lady he was 76 years old.

The three children Loredana, Gianfranco and Sabinavery close to their mother, learned with great sadness of what happened.

However, it was Giulio Stacchiotti, 84, who suffered the most. husband of Cesarina for over 50 years.

The man could not stand the agony caused by the disappearance of his wife and not even 30 hours later, on the evening of Sunday 4 December, he too fell ill and reached his bride.

all the community of Osimo it is close to the family struck by double mourning and the children, who had to take care of organizing their mother’s funeral, found themselves organizing a double one, also for their father.

The funeral rite was held this morning, in the Sacred Heart church of Montoro.