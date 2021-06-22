The man denied in court in Zutphen. He tried to bounce the ball back: not he, but she approached. He held it off because he’s married and has kids and didn’t want to risk his family.

The victim heard it in the room shaking his head and in tears in disbelief. She is still upset by the events four years ago. While he still works at the snack bar, she felt compelled to move to avoid meeting him again. She has psychological problems. She sleeps badly, has nightmares, hardly dares go out. The public prosecutor wants her to receive 2000 euros in damages.