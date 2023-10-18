A newlywed couple on their honeymoon in Uganda were killed along with their guide in an attack by an Islamic terrorist group in Elizabeth Queen National Park. The news was reported by the BBC, which revealed that their vehicle was also burned by the rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the man was English, his wife South African and the guide Ugandan. The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Uganda, warning that “the attackers” of the “British citizen, his wife and guide are still at large”. They therefore write that “all but essential travel” to the Queen Elizabeth National Park is discouraged, adding that anyone in the area should “follow the advice of local authorities” and as far as possible “leave the area as soon as possible”.