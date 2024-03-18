Home page World

A big lottery win pushes a married couple almost to their limits. The two of them tortured each other for months. Until luck strikes again.

Munich – As won, so lost – they say. When it comes to the lottery, things can quickly become bitter, as the story of an American couple proves. However, in the end, the two of them can still count themselves as really lucky people.

Married couple hits lottery jackpot – then painful nights begin

A couple from Kentucky, USA, found out in November that they had made off with $50,000. Not a million dollar win, but quite a nice sum. However, her winning ticket was nowhere to be found.

“I tortured myself for three months because I thought I had thrown away the ticket,” the woman said, according to the American news agency AP citing a press release from the Kentucky Lottery.

Married couple wins lottery jackpot – but makes crucial mistake

She and her husband bought the lottery ticket in a store. The ticket was apparently quickly forgotten. During a visit to the store a week later, an employee congratulated her husband Mark.

“I said, 'for what?' And she said, 'You won the lottery,'” Mark said, according to the official statement. The employee showed him a video of the couple buying the winning ticket.

Lotto winners' biggest nightmare: Where is the winning ticket?

Mark and his wife searched and searched for the ticket. It simply disappeared. But Fortune probably meant well. The winning ticket miraculously appeared in one of the man's rarely used company cars. After a whopping three months.

“I don’t know how long that car would have been out there if I didn’t need it,” the man said. He was shaking a little. There are mistakes that actually cost “lucky people” millions.

The next day, the two made their way to the lottery headquarters to pick up their winning check. They say they want to use the money to go on a trip and pay a few bills. Another million-dollar win only brought quarrels for a British couple. (ml)