Leyda Estrada

Escobedo / 06.22.2021 18:43:15

“Now the water has reached our necks”: These are the words of Mrs. Domitila, who, along with her husband, Mr. Isidro, remained trapped in the truck in which they were traveling for 30 minutes after the stream overflowed in the Infonavit Monterreal neighborhood, in Escobedo.

During that period, the married couple, for 49 years, asked for help until their cries for help were heard by two drivers, who carried them and brought them to safety.

Mrs. Domitila Ortega Solís, 74, recounted how she was rescued by the two people whom she described as angels.

For his part, Mr. Isidro Nava, 73, said he was very grateful, since without his help they might not be telling it.

Both showed all their gratitude to the people who helped them and even said they wanted to meet them to thank them.

The older adults left their home located on Paseo de las Rosas street, in the Monterreal neighborhood, in Escobedo, very early this morning to go to work in Cumbres, but when they saw the intensity of the rain they decided to return.

When he reached the intersection of Paseo de la Amistad avenue and Circuito de la Paz, the stream overflowed, and water began to enter his truck.

They reported that the water level rose in a matter of seconds, thus, they were trapped in the unit until two motorists observed them and rescued them.

