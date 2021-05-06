ofSarah Wolzen shut down

The Saarland police arrested a couple on suspicion of human trafficking. The two Bulgarians are said to have sold babies.

Neunkirchen – In Neunkirchen, Saarland, a Bulgarian couple was arrested on April 29th. The accusation: You are said to have trafficked newborns. The 58-year-old Bulgarian and his 51-year-old wife are said to have brought several heavily pregnant young women from Bulgaria to Greece. After delivery, the babies were taken away from the mothers and given to other members of their criminal organization for resale.

The couple is now in custody. The alleged human traffickers had previously been put out to be wanted by the Bulgarian authorities by means of a European arrest warrant.