The debate on the motion of censure against the regional president, Fernando López Miras, concluded yesterday with a clear winner: the PP. The popular ones managed in the last week not only to stop the coup, but to transform a serious threat into an opportunity for success. And to sign what everyone in the party considers a resounding triumph, yesterday they had the visit of their national president, Pablo Casado, and the general secretary, Ciezano Teodoro García Egea, who attended the Cartagena Regional Assembly to vote for the motion of censure confirming its failure.

The agreement reached by the Murcian PP both on its left, with the three defected Cs deputies, and on its right, with the other three deputies expelled from Vox, and which has allowed to guarantee the continuity of the López Miras Cabinet, was presented by the popular leaders as an example of the desired concentration of all the liberal and conservative political offer under the initials of the PP. In fact, Casado certified yesterday in the Region of Murcia the birth of this process.

Meeting point



“Here begins the reconstruction and reunification of the center right around the Popular Party”, which is the “point of union of all those who do not want the ‘sanchismo’ to continue ruling in Spain or expand their governments at the regional and provincial level”, declared the president of the PP before journalists.

“We must be the point of union of all those who do not want ‘sanchismo’ to continue ruling Spain”

Pablo Casado National President of the PP

“I have been offering for two years that we had to go together to make a winning project that would dislodge the most radical and most sectarian government,” added the popular leader, who stressed that “reunification will be done by the base, by the voters.”

Casado highlighted the “generosity” shown by the PP to reach agreements after the last elections, both general and regional and local. “We have always reached out to understand each other between different parties, but with common objectives,” he commented.

The triple alliance achieved by the popular in the Region to disrupt the motion of censure with dissidents from Ciudadanos and Vox, unprecedented in Spain, will be tested in the regional government and will be offered as an example in other autonomies. The political disparity may pose a risk of future tensions within the Executive, but in the PP they prefer to see it as an opportunity to expand their electoral base.

“We must bet on what unites us all, such as individual freedom, private property, equal opportunities”

Fernando López Miras President of the Region of Murcia

The fact that the beginning of the “reunification of the center-right” is located in Murcia also has a special meaning, since this autonomous community is the main electoral bastion of Vox, the only one in which it was the most voted party in the last general elections.

There will be no electoral advance



All the popular leaders who intervened yesterday in the second session of the debate on the motion of no confidence had an impact on the role of common house of the right that the PP should play.

Fernando López Miras spoke of the principles they share and about which they must weave a broader understanding. “We must bet on what unites us all, individual freedom, private property, free markets, equal opportunities, the rule of law or the Spanish nation,” he said in the closing speech yesterday the turn of interventions.

The regional president also guaranteed the stability of the new Government and denied that he intends to bring the regional elections forward to October, as the PSRM secretary general and socialist spokesman Diego Conesa pointed out on several occasions during the debate as part of an agreement reached between the PP and Vox.

The popular spokesman in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, thanked the PSOE and Ciudadanos that with the motion of censure “the Popular Party advances in its project to reunify the center-right, the only way to evict Pedro Sánchez from La Moncloa. His failure here today, unites more to the new great family of the Spanish center-right that leads the PP. Segado also had words of gratitude for the Vox deputies for “freely joining the project to reunify the entire center-right. There is a will to add and an ideological convergence demonstrated in the agreements adopted in this Chamber.