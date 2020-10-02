It was a campaign promise from the President of Botswana.

Until recently in Botswana, there could only be one person in an officially married couple, namely the man, who could benefit from land allocated by the state. “Botswana’s 2015 land policy discriminated against married women”, admitted President Mokgweetsi Masisi who had promised during his campaign in 2019 to change the law in this area.

Last year during our BDP election campaign trail I made a commitment to ensure that the Land Policy is amended so as to give married women the right to apply for land even when their husbands already have been allocated plots. pic.twitter.com/Q945jJYBRt – Dr. Mokgweetsi EK Masisi (@OfficialMasisi) September 17, 2020

(Last year, during the BDP election campaign, I pledged to ensure that land policy was changed to give married women the right to apply for land even though their husbands had already been allocated plots.)

The incriminated clause in the law has been redacted, the Boston leader announced in mid-September 2020. “Every Motswana (inhabitant of Botswana, editor’s note) shall be entitled to the allocation of residential land in an area of ​​his choice in the interior of the country, both on state land and on tribal land “, said President Masisi, citing the new text. The Head of State also invited the structures concerned to help women to fully enjoy the newly acquired land rights.

Mokgweetsi Masisi thus encouraged “local and land authorities as well as NGOs to intensify campaigns aimed at informing women and orphans of (their rights) and to offer them legal support so that they can successfully claim their legitimate right to land “.

The appeal of the Botswana president is not trivial. According to investigation published in 2019 by the” International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), social constraints often prevent women from benefiting from the reforms carried out for a better recognition of their land rights.

So far in Botswana, reminds Reuters, “Only unmarried women or the wives of men who did not yet own land could benefit from land rights. This discrimination deprived millions of married women, widows and single mothers of access to the land where they lived and were working. ” Particularly in the agricultural sector where they constitute the majority of the workforce in Africa but do not own the land. In 2016, the African Union launched a campaign to get its members to allocate at least 30% of available land to women by 2025.

In Botswana, “according to a government audit presented to Parliament (in August 2020), 53% of the 620,660 people on the waiting list for government land allocation are women “, indicates the agency.

This legal development constitutes a real victory for the advocates of women’s rights who fight a patriarchal system that is often resistant to change. Professor Faustin Kalabamu of the University of Botswana pointed out in a study, fifteen years ago, that “The continued exclusion of married women from control and ownership of land is directly linked to the persistence of patriarchal elements at the public or state level, as decision-making structures in Botswana continue to be dominated by men.”

However, in southern Africa, Botswana is one of the countries that is actively engaged in reforming its land tenure system.