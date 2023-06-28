Sex coach Colin Nolan: fantasies about other men linked to lack of romance in marriage

Sex coach Colin Nolan advised pushing her husband to dates and romance, so as not to dream about other men. This recommendation she gave a woman who is bored in marriage.

For advice, Nolan was approached by a 32-year-old reader who admitted that she dreams of romance with strangers. She said that she got married at 23, gave birth to a son and still loves her husband, but recently she began to catch herself in fantasies about romantic relationships on the side.

I’m not going to have an affair, so why am I thinking about it? I feel guilty about these thoughts. I don’t fantasize about anyone in particular, just the guys I see sometimes from a letter from an anonymous reader to Colin Nolan

In response, Nolan wrote that the reader’s fantasies about other men were linked to a lack of romance in marriage. She advised the woman to tell her husband honestly about the feeling of boredom and routine in the relationship in order to push him to dating and variety. “When people are together for a while, it’s easy for them to relax because of the feeling of comfort and stop trying for each other. But instead of focusing on the negative, think positive – you are still young and you have a chance to build a good life together,” Nolan said. She added that happiness in marriage is the care of spouses about each other and only they can make their relationship interesting and fulfilling.

