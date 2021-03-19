The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado (second from the left), together with the vice president of the Government of Murcia, Isabel Franco, the president of the community, Fernando López Miras, and, on the right, the general secretary of the formation, Teodoro García Egea, this Thursday after the second session of the plenary session of the motion of censure. Marcial Guillén / EFE / EFE

Murcia, and its pact with turncoats from Citizens and dissidents from Vox, is now the model with which Pablo Casado intends to relaunch his project. “Today the reconstruction of the center-right begins,” proclaimed this Thursday the leader of the PP in Cartagena, where he landed unexpectedly to bless the maneuver that has allowed his party to neutralize the motion of no confidence against the Murcian government. There, while the left raved about accusing the popular of acting as “gangsters and corrupt”, the battle has begun to rid Spain of what Casado defined as “the nightmare of the Sánchez government.”

The ranks of the right exploded with joy as soon as the failure of the motion of censure promoted by PSOE and Ciudadanos was consummated. The plenary hall of the regional Assembly suddenly became a party – without social distance, of course – and Casado joined the merrymaking, always accompanied by his secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, the Murcian to whom his rivals attribute the paternity of the maneuver. “Today freedom wins,” congratulated the regional president, Fernando López Miras. “A wonderful period of hope begins,” the three deputies expelled from Vox joined in the joy, to whom Casado and García Egea rushed to thank them for their support. A new stage in which those purged by Santiago Abascal aspire to take over the Ministry of Education and immediately implement the parental veto in schools.

“Not everything goes in politics.” Thus, with these words, pronounced with firmness and conviction, Casado spoke to journalists. The PP leader did not refer to the councils granted to three Citizens deputies to withdraw their signature of the motion of censure, nor to the foreseeable entry of Vox dissidents into the López Miras government. Casado spoke of what he considers a “conspiracy” concocted by Pedro Sánchez to “destabilize the center-right” by overthrowing the Executive of that region through an alliance with Ciudadanos. The leader of the PP maintained that it was Sánchez who “came here to buy wills.” The charges granted to the defectors of the Arrimadas party or those expelled from Vox by the PP are a very different thing, according to Casado. “A point of union for all those who want the sanchismo not to continue ruling.” The popular have managed to prevent “Sánchez and his accomplices from taking Murcia’s freedom,” added the regional president. And hence so much euphoria and as much epic as the PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, put before the Assembly: “In Murcia the crusade begins to kick Sánchez out of La Moncloa”

The motion failed by two votes difference, 23 to 21. The Ciudadanos candidate, Ana Martínez Vidal, only got the support of another colleague of hers and of the socialists en bloc. The third deputy from the liberal formation who has not yet left, the president of the regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, who abstained and left doubts about what his political future will be, did not even join. The wall erected by the PP came out of a hodgepodge: its own deputies; the defectors of Ciudadanos; those expelled from Vox, but who continue to hold the brand in the regional Parliament, and a fourth deputy from this last formation who remains faithful to Abascal. “A Frankenstein Government”, the spokeswoman for United We Can, María Marín, would later ironically.

The samurai deputy

Now it remains to define the future role of the self-styled “free Vox deputies”, with whom the PP is negotiating their incorporation into the Executive. These three parliamentarians were expelled in June last year due to a confrontation with the secretary general, Javier Ortega Smith, who refused to allow him to handle their accounts. But since they were the majority in the group – only one aligned with the leadership – they retain the mark in the Assembly.

The new companions in the “reconstruction” of Casado have a very defined leader, Juan José Liarte, a 45-year-old lawyer from Cartagena who professes and disseminates the code bushido of the samurai: this Thursday he began his speech by recounting one of his conversations with his teacher, around a glass of sake and a katana, on a mountain in Japan. Liarte’s tone is much less aggressive than usual in Vox. In his speech before the plenary session of the Assembly, he even spoke of “sexist violence”, while reeling off sentences such as “victory and defeat are two impostures” or “honor is a good wine that is drunk alone”. But above all, Liarte has a fixed idea: what Vox calls parental pin, in other words, granting parents the power to prevent their children from attending activities outside school hours with the content of which they disagree. “For us it is a symbol,” he repeated after the defeat of the motion. And furthermore, he added, it must be approved as soon as possible.

In an appearance before the press, Liarte began by saying that he does not have the slightest interest in entering the Government to end up admitting that he would accept it if they insisted a lot. And he pointed to the interest of his group for Education. Shortly after, the diary The truth published a draft that are negotiating the PP and these deputies in which the Ministry of Education is expected to cede to one of them, Mabel Campuzano. Sources from the regional government specified that it is one more “document” of those that are being handled. Liarte also pointed to his preferences for Industry and that could be a problem: with that portfolio one of the defectors of Cs has been awarded. Apparently, to rebuild the center-right there will be many people to please.